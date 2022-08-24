Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 16.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

