102,770 Shares in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNW) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of FRBNW stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.
Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile
