102,770 Shares in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNW) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRBNW stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

