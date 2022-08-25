10,549 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth $327,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

About FARO Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $34.64 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

