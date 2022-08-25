135,900 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.