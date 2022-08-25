2,943 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,943 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.