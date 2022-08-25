295,000 Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWACW. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,016,000.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DWACW opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

