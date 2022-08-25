3,987 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.58 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.