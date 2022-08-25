465 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 55.11 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of 50.43 and a 200-day moving average of 52.83.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

