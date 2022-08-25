55I LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

