55I LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $206.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75.

