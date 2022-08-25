55I LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.