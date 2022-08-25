55I LLC Purchases New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.2 %

RRX opened at $144.90 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

