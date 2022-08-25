55I LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

55I LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,038,000 after buying an additional 269,655 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSID opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

