55I LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

55I LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

