63,901 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

WPM opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

