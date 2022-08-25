7,086 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

