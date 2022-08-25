8,264 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

GTY stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

