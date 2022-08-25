9,593 Shares in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

GHIX stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

