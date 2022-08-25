A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.