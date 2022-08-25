Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,067,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,053,430. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

