Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

