Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,392 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

