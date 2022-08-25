Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

