Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,121,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

