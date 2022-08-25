Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 275.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.