Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

