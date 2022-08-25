Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $285.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

