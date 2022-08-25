Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after buying an additional 914,552 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 195,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

