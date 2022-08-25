Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,076,922. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

