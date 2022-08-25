Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 309.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

