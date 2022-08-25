Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Plexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,594 shares of company stock worth $2,682,264 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Plexus stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.