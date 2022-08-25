abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Plans GBX 5.40 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AEI opened at GBX 331 ($4.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £158.99 million and a PE ratio of 826.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).
