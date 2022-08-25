adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €179.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €179.00 ($182.65) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

adidas stock opened at €158.84 ($162.08) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €189.46.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

