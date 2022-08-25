Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,698 at Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,422.00.

AMIGY stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

