Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,135,000 after acquiring an additional 74,513 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aflac by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

