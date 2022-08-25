Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

