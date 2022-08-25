Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 3.2%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 227,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agiliti by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Agiliti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

