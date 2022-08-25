AIOZ Network (AIOZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $293,818.00

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $39.80 million and $293,818.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

