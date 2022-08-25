Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

