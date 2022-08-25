Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.02). 55,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 125,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.30 ($1.02).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.98. The company has a market cap of £67.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.45.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

