Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUSF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

