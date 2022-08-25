AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 872,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,293,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

