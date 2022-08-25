Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.53.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.