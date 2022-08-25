AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 301,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $947.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.27.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.