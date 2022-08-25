Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

AMDUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Amundi has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

