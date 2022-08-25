Analysts Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT at $68.80

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($62.24) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

