Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently:

8/18/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

8/9/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

8/9/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $164.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $69.00.

8/8/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics AG alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.