Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PubMatic (PUBM)

8/15/2022 – PubMatic had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $23.00.

8/9/2022 – PubMatic was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating.

8/9/2022 – PubMatic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $24.00.

8/4/2022 – PubMatic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $142,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $56,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,115 shares of company stock worth $5,027,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

