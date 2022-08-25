Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,057 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 170,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,111,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

