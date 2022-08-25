Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $287.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.70. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

